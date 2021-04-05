Napoli have no intention of signing Chelsea loan star Tiemoue Bakayoko on a permanent deal at the moment, it has been claimed in Italy.

Bakayoko arrived at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on a season-long loan deal from Premier League giants Chelsea last summer.

The midfielder has played a part in 24 of Napoli’s 28 Serie A games so far this season, but is yet to firmly impress the Gli Azzurri hierarchy with his displays on the pitch.

Bakayoko has been on the receiving end of criticism for not rising to the levels expected of him at times, which has been a talking point in discussions among the Napoli faithful on whether he will stay in Naples beyond the current campaign.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Napoli are currently not planning on adding Bakayoko to their ranks on a permanent basis.

The 26-year-old does not have a purchase option in his loan deal and Napoli have no intention of negotiating with Chelsea in the summer to buy him outright for the time being.

Bakayoko has been shipped off on loan spells in each of the last three seasons and his current deal at Stamford Bridge is set to end in the summer of 2022.

It remains to be seen whether he has a long-term future at the London club following a change in management as Thomas Tuchel has replaced Frank Lampard.