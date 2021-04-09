AC Milan are preparing to use Diego Laxalt as a makeweight in a deal to sign Odsonne Edouard from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

The defender joined Celtic on a loan deal from AC Milan last year and he has been a key player in the Bhoys squad, making 25 appearances in all competitions.

The Uruguayan is believed to be happy in Glasgow and Celtic could try and sign him on a permanent deal in the summer, though that is likely to depend upon their new manager’s thoughts.

And AC Milan have set their eyes on a Celtic player who they want as part of a swap deal involving Laxalt in the next transfer window.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants want to use Laxalt as a pawn to get their hands on Edouard in the summer.

The Rossoneri admire the French striker and are interested in adding him to their forward line at the end of the season.

Edouard has a year left on his contract with Celtic and is prepared to leave the Scottish giants in the next transfer window.

A move to AC Milan is likely to appeal to him and the Rossoneri have an idea of how to try and sign him in the coming months.