Former top flight midfielder Alex Rae has indicated that Leigh Griffiths may prefer to hang around at Celtic for another year rather than take a big pay cut by leaving Celtic Park.

Griffiths is waiting to find out whether Celtic will trigger an option to keep him at the club for a further year and in the event they do not, he could exit on a free transfer in the summer.

Celtic may choose to keep hold of the striker though and Griffiths could be facing a season of only limited playing time, which could cause him to consider whether he would like to stay.

Rae believes that it is not as easy as Griffiths prioritising playing time though as there will be financial considerations.

He said on Saturday’s Clyde 1 Superscoreboard: “In terms of Leigh Griffiths, what would he prefer. Well, I’m going to give you a scenario.

“You stay at Celtic, you’re playing sporadically and you’re on £15,000 a week, or you go to a Hibs and you’re on £3,000 or £4,000.

“At that late stage [of his career] do you want to take that drop?”

Celtic are set to have a new manager at the helm for next season, following the departure of Neil Lennon, and it remains to be seen if the incoming boss views Griffiths as part of his plans.