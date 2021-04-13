Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has caught the eye of Crystal Palace, who are on the lookout for a potential replacement for boss Roy Hodgson should he leave Selhurst Park in the summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Hodgson’s future at Selhurst Park is under the scanner as he is yet to sign a new deal at the club with his current contract set to end in the summer.

Ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, Swansea City manager Steve Cooper and Roma coach Paulo Fonseca have all been linked with the managerial role should Hodgson leave Crystal Palace and the list of potential replacements is growing.

Ismael, the boss of Championship side Barnsley, has popped up on Crystal Palace’s radar as he continues his quest for promotion with the Tykes.

The 45-year-old is a former Eagles star and would be among the names in contention to succeed Hodgson in the Selhurst Park hot seat should he leave the club in the summer.

Ismael is managing an English side for the first time in his career and has caught the eye with a solid season at the helm of the Oakwell outfit, with his club currently occupying a playoff spot in the Championship.

Any concrete decisions regarding Hodgson’s future at Crystal Palace are yet to be taken with him having been at the club since September 2017.

The Eagles are nearing closer to ensuring their top flights status for one more season and it remains to be seen whether they will have new man in the dugout next season.