Fixture: Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

West Ham United have named their team and substitutes to lock horns with Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United side at St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Hammers remain in the thick of the race to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football next season, but have Chelsea and Liverpool breathing down their neck.

West Ham know picking up all three points today would move them up to third, above Leicester City and on to 58 points, however that may be a challenge against a Newcastle side who beat them 2-0 at the London Stadium earlier this season.

David Moyes continues to be without key duo Declan Rice and Michail Antonio.

Lukasz Fabianski slots into goal for West Ham today, while Vladimir Coufal and Ben Johnson start as full-backs. Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop provide the centre-back three.

In midfield, Moyes looks towards the steady head of Mark Noble, while Tomas Soucek also plays. Pablo Fornals, Jesse Lingard and Jarrod Bowen are all selected for this afternoon’s game.

Moyes has options on the bench if needed, including Manuel Lanzini and Said Benrahma.

West Ham United Team vs Newcastle United

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Ogbonna, Johnson, Soucek, Noble, Fornals, Lingard, Bowen

Substitutes: Martin, Trott, Balbuena, Alves, Fredericks, Coventry, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Benrahma