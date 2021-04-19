Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield is of the view that players will be keen to join the Light Blues to experience Champions League nights at Ibrox next season.

Steven Gerrard’s side have won 29 of their 34 Scottish Premiership games so far this season and have already sealed their place at the top of the table.

Having clinched the league title, the Glasgow giants are now in line to return to Champions League action for the first time in ten years next season.

Rangers midfielder Arfield explained that the prospect of playing in the Champions League is exciting for everybody associated with the Gers.

The Canada international is also of the view that Champions League football will help the Light Blues attract targets in the transfer window and feels players will be keen to experience European nights at Ibrox.

“Really exciting. If you’re talking club football you can’t go higher than the Champions League“, Arfield told Rangers TV.

“We have had fantastic nights in the Europa and we have earned the right to get a crack at the Champions League, to bring that back to this football club.

“It is exciting for everybody.

“I think it will be a major reason, if we are going to strengthen in the summer, that there will be players coming in here to experience that, Champions League nights back at Ibrox.“

Rangers’ last Champions League campaign came in the 2011/12 season, which came to an end after they lost to Malmo in the third qualifying round.