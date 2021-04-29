Arsenal target Nabil Fekir has revealed he is happy at current club Real Betis and he is not concerned about future plans as his only focus is on helping his team clinch a European spot finish in La Liga this season.

The Gunners are keen on adding a number 10 to their ranks in the summer and are keen on making Real Madrid loan star Martin Odegaard’s move permanent.

However, the Norwegian is less likely to stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond his current stint and Arsenal are considering other potential targets, including Real Betis midfielder Fekir.

But the Frenchman has revealed he is currently happy at the La Liga outfit and his only focus is on helping them finish the current campaign inside the European spots.

Asked whether he is happy at Real Betis, Fekir told Spanish daily AS: “For now I am happy at Betis.

“We are going to do everything possible to go to Europe [next season].

“It’s what I think about now.”

Fekir explained that he does not know what the future holds for him, and stressed he will evaluate where he is at in his career after each season.

“In football we can never know how the future plays out, we must look at it season by season.”

Arsenal are also keeping close tabs on Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt as an Ödegaard alternative along with Fekir.