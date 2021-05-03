Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross has revealed he told team-mate Danny Welbeck that his goal against Leeds United was different class.

Gross himself scored a penalty to open the scoring against Leeds, before Welbeck scored in the 79th minute to hand the Seagulls a 2-0 victory in the Premier League.

The win took Brighton ten points clear of 18th placed Fulham, while Leeds slipped out of the top half of the table, after both Arsenal and Aston Villa won to overtake them.

Welbeck was lauded for his strike against Leeds, which came via a sharp turn and finish, and Gross admits that he told his team-mate what he thought of the goal.

He added that while Welbeck has had problems with injuries, he feels that the forward has a brought a lot of energy to the team and is a beloved member of the squad.

“It was incredible”, Gross was quoted as saying by Brighton’s official site.

“After he scored I told him it was different class.

“Danny had a tough period with injuries, but he has a had a run of games and he has fantastic quality that he shows every day in training.

“It’s good to play with him.

“He has brought a lot to the team.

“He’s a great guy around the squad and he has massive quality that rubs off on other players.”

Welbeck signed for Brighton in October of 2020 and so far, in his first season for the Seagulls, he has made 21 appearances and scored five goals.