Roma have enquired about Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, with Giallorossi-bound Jose Mourinho keen to reunite with the Serbian in Italy.

The Serie A outfit announced on Tuesday that former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mourinho will replace Paulo Fonesca at the helm of the club at the end of the season.

Mourinho is set to return to Italy eleven years after his departure from Inter and will be determined to make a big impact on a league he dominated.

The Portuguese tactician has already started making moves to strengthen the Roma squad and wants to bring Manchester United star Matic to the club.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Roma have enquired about the Serbia international, with Mourinho keen to reunite with the midfielder.

Matic played under Mourinho at Chelsea and Manchester United and could now be in line for a third stint under the management of the 58-year-old.

The midfielder has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford this season, with just 16 league appearances to his name, and could be tempted by the prospect of working with Mourinho again.

Matic though has a contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2023 and it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will be open to doing business with Mourinho.