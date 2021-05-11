John Aldridge has insisted that Liverpool’s defence with all their injury woes has done well this season while it is their attacking department that has let them down.

Liverpool are having a season to forget as their of hopes of defending the Premier League title ended, while they are currently at risk of missing out on Champions League football next term.

With long-term injuries to their senior centre-backs, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has had to rely on academy starlets, out of position players and winter signings to step up in the heart of the backline, which has played a part in their struggles this season.

Reds legend Aldridge is of the view that the considering that Liverpool have had to do with second-string partnerships at centre-back throughout this season, they have done well.

However, Aldridge explained that it is the Reds’ attacking department that has let them down with the forwards struggling to put away chances despite creating goalscoring opportunities.

“People can talk about the defence and the injuries in that department, but they have actually done their job in the main by just conceding the one goal here or there”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“It is the forwards who have not been clinical.

“Even [Mohamed] Salah, who has scored 29 times, he could even have had another 15 more.

“But the one thing I will say, for Klopp, as long as the team is creating chances he will be happy because one day they will start putting them all away.

“That’s the one good thing about Liverpool at the moment; they aren’t mundane and the chances are coming.

“As a striker it’s when you’re not getting chances to score that you start to question what is going wrong.

“But while they are arriving for you and your pig-headed belief in yourself remains, you can turn it around in front of goal.

“That is what a top striker must have when they are missing opportunities to score.”

With only four games left to play this season, Klopp will be hoping his attackers get their mojo back soon as they continue their pursuit of a top four finish.