Leeds United target Noa Lang has made his screen debut with a part in a Netflix film which sees him with a drug lord demanding to become his agent.

The winger has caught the eye with his performances for Club Brugge in the Belgian top flight and has seen his reputation receive a boost.

It is set to soar even higher due to his role in the Netflix film Ferry, which sees Ferry Bouman, the main character in the hit series Undercover, taking the lead role.

Ferry Bouman wordt de nieuwe manager van Noa Lang. Of hij nou wil of niet… 😱 @ClubBrugge pic.twitter.com/2HMPqQr0Es — Netflix NL (@NetflixNL) May 13, 2021

Bouman decides to make himself Lang’s new agent in the film, which the Club Brugge winger is not happy about.

Ferry is set to be streamed on Netflix from Friday.

While Lang’s acting skills may require attention, his skills on the pitch have seen his list of admirers grow; the 21-year-old has scored 16 goals for Club Brugge this term.

Premier League outfit Leeds are keen on landing the wide-man and could lodge a bid for his services with Club Brugge when the summer transfer window swings open.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who is known for his deep analysis of players, opts to watch Ferry to complete his homework on Lang.