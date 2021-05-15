West Ham United boss David Moyes believes his side remain firmly in the mix to qualify for Europe despite dropping more points by drawing away at Brighton.

The Hammers have hit a spell of poor form as the Premier League’s finishing line approaches and headed to the south coast having lost three of their previous four league games.

They looked set to lose again when Danny Welbeck fired Brighton ahead in the 84th minute, but substitute Said Benrahma secured West Ham a share of the spoils by levelling three minutes later.

The result leaves Moyes’ side sitting sixth in the table on 59 points, one point off fifth placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and three points ahead of seventh placed Tottenham and eighth placed Everton, who also have a game in hand.

Moyes though is confident West Ham are still in the mix and was quoted as saying by the BBC post match: “We played well enough to take more than a point. We’ll take it, but we wanted three.

“We didn’t need a reaction because we played really well for long periods of the game. We lacked maybe the final pass and maybe the final bit of quality.

“Very pleased to get him [Declan Rice] back because we have missed him. Any good side would miss Declan Rice.

“We are still in there. With two games to play we are still in with a chance of European football which is good.

“We’d have liked it to have been a bit easier but we are still in there.”

The West Ham boss will be looking for his team to return to winning ways when they travel to West Brom on Wednesday evening.