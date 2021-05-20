Fulham loan star Maxime Le Marchand has revealed that he is open to joining a top Belgian club on a permanent deal, having enjoyed his time with Royal Antwerp.

The 31-year-old joined Belgian Pro League club Royal Antwerp on loan in the winter transfer window after struggling to earn playing time at Fulham in the first half of the season.

Le Marchand went on to help the Great Old to a second place finish in the league and Europa League qualification, while also scoring three goals in the process.

Reflecting on his time with Royal Antwerp, the Frenchman explained that he feels at home at the club and finds the competition in the Belgian top flight interesting.

The Fulham loan star also revealed that he is open to joining a top Belgian club permanently as he finds the prospect of fighting for trophies exciting.

Asked if he is open to moving to Belgium permanently, Le Marchand told Belgian regional daily Gazet van Antwerpen, “Absolutely. I don’t see why not.

“Of course, it depends on the contract duration and finances.

“I feel good here and the Belgian competition is very interesting.

“Playing for the prizes is much more fun as a football player than relegation football.“

While Le Marchand is open to moving to Belgium permanently, it remains to be seen what Championship-bound Fulham have planned for him.