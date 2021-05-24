[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has revealed what he will be focusing on through the summer transfer window, with the Villa Park boss not expecting a window with a large number of signings.

The Villans broke their transfer record in the summer window last year by signing Ollie Watkins for £28m in addition to bringing in the likes of Matty Cash, Emiliano Martinez and Bertrand Traore.

The signings were influential in Aston Villa finishing in eleventh place in the season gone by; much improved from their 17th place finish in the last campaign with Watkins in particular scoring 14 goals in the Premier League.

Smith is now looking ahead to the rapidly approaching summer window and does not see Aston Villa bringing in a huge number of signings.

He insists he will focus on addressing his side’s key needs, with creativity something he is keen to address in the event that Jack Grealish is sidelined once again through injury.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a massive summer for us”, Smith said in a press conference.

“I feel that we’ve got a good group of players here and we just need a few additions to keep growing and to keep progressing.

“As I’ve said, defensively we’ve been excellent this season.

“We fell away a bit when our most-creative player was out.

“It’s adding to that to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

As the summer transfer window starts, Aston Villa have been linked to the likes of former player and current Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham as well as Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia.