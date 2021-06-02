Chelsea and Manchester City’s hopes of signing striker Romelu Lukaku have taken a hit after the former Manchester United man confirmed that he is happy at Inter and is planning to stay.

The 28-year-old played a key role in his side winning their first Serie A title in eleven years this term.

The Belgian international was an ever-present figure in attack for Antonio Conte’s side in the recently-concluded season, featuring in all but two league games and scoring 24 goals.

His performances have drawn the attention of other clubs, with both Champions League finalists showing keenness to take him back to the Premier League, where he spent eight years before moving abroad.

Lukaku though insists that he is staying and has spoken to incoming Inter coach Simeone Inzaghi about his plans to take the Nerazzuri forward.

“Yes, I am staying”, Lukaku said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster VTM.

“I’ve already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say that yet, but it was a very positive conversation.”

Lukaku has a contract with Inter that runs until the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen if Chelsea or Manchester City can force him to have a rethink.