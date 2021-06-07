Celtic have rekindled their interest in Swansea City striker Andre Ayew, who has a contract with the Championship playoff finalists coming to an end this month, according to Ghana Soccernet.

The Ghana international has a contract with Swansea running out this month and will not be putting pen to paper on a new deal with the Championship outfit.

Ayew, who rejoined Swansea for a second spell in January 2018, will become a free agent by the end of this month and thus will be able to join any club of his choice.

And the former West Ham striker has emerged as a transfer target for Scottish Premiership club Celtic.

The Glasgow giants were interested in acquiring Ayew’s services during their time under the management of Brendan Rodgers and are willing to reignite their interest in the player.

Celtic are determined to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season as they look to take the Scottish Premiership title back from Glasgow rivals Rangers.

The Hoops could also lose star striker Odsonne Edouard this summer and thus could be tempted by a free transfer for Ayew.

Ayew scored 17 goals and provided four assists from 47 appearances across all competitions for Swansea in the 2020/21 season.