Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has already agreed personal terms with Roma over a move in the upcoming transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Giallorossi are entering a new era in management under Jose Mourinho, and they are looking to rebuild their squad ahead of another Serie A season, following a seventh-place finish in the just concluded campaign.

Mourinho has zeroed in on Arsenal midfielder Xhaka as one of his top targets in the upcoming transfer window, which is set to swing open on Wednesday.

The Gunners have knocked back Roma’s initial proposal amounting to €14m and €3m in bonuses for Xhaka, and are holding out for a fee in the €23m to €25m range

Xhaka has been pushing to exit the Emirates Stadium in the coming weeks and according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, he is highly likely to leave this summer, having already agreed personal terms with the Serie A giants.

The Swiss international has come to terms with Roma on a four-year deal and is keen to work under former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mourinho in the Italian capital from next season onwards.

Xhaka has been at Arsenal since the summer of 2016 and his current deal runs through until 2023 but he is expected to leave prematurely.

The 28-year-old was a regular under boss Mikel Arteta in the season gone by, which could be his last in Arsenal colours.