Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is determined to add to his squad at St Mary’s as he seeks to turn around his club’s slump, which saw a finish of 15th in the Premier League, with seven defeats in their final 12 games.
The south coast club have zeroed in on Brest left-back Perraud, a player who has also been linked with Leeds, who are keen to secure a left-back, and Steve Bruce’s Newcastle.
Southampton look set to win the race for Perraud, with a fee of £8.5m close to being agreed with Brest.
Perraud made 36 appearances in Ligue 1 for Brest in the recently concluded season and chipped in with three goals and seven assists in the process.
The 23-year-old’s displays in the French top flight caught the eye of admirers and he is now poised to test himself in the Premier League.
He came through the youth set-up at Nice, but rose to prominence through a spell on loan at Paris FC in Ligue 2.
Brest pounced to snap up the former France youth international in 2019.