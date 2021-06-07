Southampton are close to snapping up Leeds United and Newcastle United target Romain Perraud, according to the Daily Express.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is determined to add to his squad at St Mary’s as he seeks to turn around his club’s slump, which saw a finish of 15th in the Premier League, with seven defeats in their final 12 games.

The south coast club have zeroed in on Brest left-back Perraud, a player who has also been linked with Leeds, who are keen to secure a left-back, and Steve Bruce’s Newcastle.

Southampton look set to win the race for Perraud, with a fee of £8.5m close to being agreed with Brest.

Perraud made 36 appearances in Ligue 1 for Brest in the recently concluded season and chipped in with three goals and seven assists in the process.

The 23-year-old’s displays in the French top flight caught the eye of admirers and he is now poised to test himself in the Premier League.

He came through the youth set-up at Nice, but rose to prominence through a spell on loan at Paris FC in Ligue 2.

Brest pounced to snap up the former France youth international in 2019.