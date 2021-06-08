Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is interested in a move to Chelsea if the Blues can find a way of negotiating a deal with the Germans, according to the Daily Telegraph.

It emerged on Monday that the Champions League winners have not given up hope of signing Haaland this summer despite Borussia Dortmund insisting he is not for sale.

The Blues are said to be pursuing their interest in the Norwegian and are said to have explored whether or not the German club would be interested in taking Tammy Abraham in a swap deal.

Though Chelsea are keen to acquire Haaland’s services this summer, they are also testing the possibility of setting up an agreement for next year if Borussia Dortmund do not change their stance.

Haaland, on the other hand, is said to be interested in a move to Stamford Bridge, whether it be during this summer transfer window or the next.

Thomas Tuchel’s side view the Norway international as the missing piece in their attack and are determined to acquire his services ahead of the 2021/22 season.

However, Borussia Dortmund, who could lose Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, maintain that the centre-forward is not for sale this summer.

Haaland has a release clause in his contract with the Bundesliga club that comes into effect next year and allows him to leave the side for a fee between £65m and £86m.

Chelsea anticipate Haaland being subject to increased interest next year and are probing the possibility of setting up an advanced agreement for next year with Borussia Dortmund.