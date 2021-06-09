West Ham United’s new signing Pierre Ekwah has revealed that he cannot wait to play for his new club and if he could have his way he would start playing for the Hammers from tomorrow.

After making five appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League 2 in the past season, Ekwah went on trial for the Hammers for two weeks and played twice for the club’s Under-23s, both times against Arsenal.

He managed to score a goal in the second game and his performances convinced the Hammers to sign Ekwah for an undisclosed fee from Chelsea.

We are delighted to announce the signing of promising French midfielder Pierre Ekwah. Welcome to the Club, Pierre! ⚒ — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 9, 2021

Ekwah is eager to take to the pitch for his new club, insisting that if he was offered the chance to play for the Hammers tomorrow he would take up the offer.

The midfielder added that he is waiting with bated breath the first opportunity he gets to play for the Hammers and stressed that donning the club’s jersey is a big deal for him.

“I mean I can start tomorrow, if you get me a shirt right now”, Ekwah told West Ham TV, after being asked how much he is anticipating playing for the Hammers.

“I know it’s the holidays, but can you give me a shirt and I can start tomorrow, right now.

“I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s a big thing.

“It’s a big, big thing coming up.”

Ekwah’s contract with the Hammers keeps him at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season, with the option of a one-year extension.

The youngster will be expected to play for West Ham’s Under-23s next season and he will be hoping to further his development as a player and become a mainstay at the London club.