Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has remained coy on his future amidst claims that he is close to sealing a move to Serie A giants Roma and stressed his only focus at the moment is giving his best for Switzerland in the European Championship.

The midfielder is heavily linked with leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer and it has been claimed he has already agreed personal terms with Roma, who are entering a new era of management under ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

A fee in the region of €18m to €20m is mooted for Xhaka’s signature, with a deal between Arsenal and Roma edging closer.

However, Xhaka has insisted he is in no mood to talk about his future in north London and added the rumour mill will always goes into overdrive once the transfer window opens.

The Swiss international insisted his full focus currently is on giving 100 per cent for his country in the European Championship.

Asked about his future, Xhaka told the Daily Telegraph: “There are always rumours as soon as the transfer market opens but I don’t want to talk about my future.

“I am 100 per cent focused here with the national team.

“What happens afterwards, you will then get to know about it.”

Xhaka has spoken positively about Roma coach Mourinho and the Portuguese is keen to take him to the Italian capital.