Fabio Paratici is working overtime speaking to clubs and agents to offload a number of players from Tottenham Hotspur, according to football.london.

Spurs confirmed on Saturday that Paratici has become their new football managing director and he is to oversee all aspects of the football department, including recruitment.

Paratici has to balance the books to overhaul the squad at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the club are aiming to offload a number of players.

Tottenham have already sold Juan Foyth to Villarreal in a deal which should bring in over £12m.

However, Paratici is looking to make further sales and he is in regular touch with a host of clubs and the agents of players he feels are surplus to requirements.

Serge Aurier is expected to leave, with the full-back keen to exit the club and Spurs open to selling him.

Winger Erik Lamela could also be sold, with the Argentine now having entered the final 12 months of his contract at Tottenham.

Midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been linked with leaving Tottenham too and Paratici looks to be shaping up to make significant changes.