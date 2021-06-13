Chelsea target Erling Haaland is happy to stay at Borussia Dortmund for one more season before considering his options next summer, according to ESPN.

Haaland has been identified by Chelsea as their top target for the summer, with Thomas Tuchel keen to bring in a top-class centre-forward.

Chelsea are aware of the complications of signing the Norwegian this summer, but have been willing to push for a deal to take him to the Premier League.

The club are prepared to commit the considerable funds needed to sign him, however it has been claimed that Haaland is unlikely to push for a move.

The Norwegian is happy to continue at Dortmund for one more season and consider his options next summer.

Dortmund are likely to hold out for a fee of €180m for Haaland if they agree to sell him and together with his wage demands, a potential deal would cost €350m.

The striker will have a release clause in his contract next summer, which is believed to be around €70m.

The forward is prepared to wait for another year and will consider offers to leave in a more financially viable climate next summer.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea decide to test Dortmund’s resolve in the coming weeks.