Leeds United are plotting a move for Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet, but have deemed the Ligue 1 club’s asking price of £20m too high, according to the Sun.

The Whites are on the hunt for a new left-back this summer, with Ezgjan Alioski looking likely to leave Elland Road when his contract with the club runs out.

Leeds were linked with a move for Brest’s Romain Perraud, who is now edging closer to a switch to Southampton, and have been claimed to be in talks with an unnamed player.

And now Lyon’s 24-year-old left-back Cornet has emerged as an option to replace Alioski at Elland Road, with his pace and skill said to be attractive to Marcelo Bielsa.

The Yorkshire-based club are plotting a move for the Ivory Coast international, but are not willing to meet Lyon’s hefty asking price of £20m.

Leeds feel Lyon’s asking price of £20m is too high and could wait for the French top flight club to lower their demands before stepping up their interest in Cornet.

The former Metz star burst onto the scene as an attacker, but has established himself as Lyon’s first-choice left-back recently.

Cornet scored four goals and provided six assists from 39 appearances across all competitions for the French club in the season gone by.