West Ham United legend Alvin Martin has labelled the Hammers’ recent transfer business outstanding and hailed the Irons’ recruitment team for their role in the club’s success.

The Hammers had a spectacular 2020/21 season, beating their Premier League points tally, securing a sixth place finish and earning Europa League qualification.

Reflecting on the club’s success in the season gone by, West Ham legend Martin has pointed out the role of the team’s recent signings in their achievement.

With recent signings Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal, Said Benrahma, Craig Dawson and Jesse Lingard playing a key role in the Irons’ campaign, Martin labelled the club’s transfer business outstanding.

Martin, who feels West Ham’s last few signings have significantly improved the squad, went on to credit the recruitment team for their role in the club’s recent success.

“We had some good players here already, but I just think the last five or six additions to the squad have been outstanding“, Martin told West Ham TV.

“Whoever has overseen the recruitment has certainly played a major part in what has been a successful season.

“I think what that also does, when you see really good players coming into the dressing room, is it enhances what you’ve already got.“

With the summer transfer window officially open, Martin will be hopeful that West Ham can continue their success in the transfer market and add more quality to the squad.