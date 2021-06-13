Union Berlin sporting director Oliver Ruhnert has refused to rule out extending Liverpool loan star Taiwo Awoniyi’s stay in Germany, but admits that keeping hold of him will be difficult.

Awoniyi, who joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015, has been plying his trade on a succession of loan spells due to work permit regulations in the UK.

The striker spent the season gone by on loan at Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin, and having played the required quota of top flight matches has been granted a UK work permit, six years after joining the Merseyside giants.

Union Berlin are keen on keeping Awoniyi and their sporting director Ruhnert has refused to rule out the possibility of getting a deal over the line with his parent club Liverpool this summer, but admitted it is going to be difficult.

Ruhnert is aware that Awoniyi is now eligible to pay for clubs in the UK,having received clearance, but is hopeful the striker has been comfortable enough throughout his spell with the Die Eisernen to potentially extend his stay.

“Nothing is ruled out, but in principle [a deal] is unlikely”, Ruhnert told German magazine Kicker.

“We depend on the club [Liverpool] that have him to go along with the whole thing

“It is a difficult situation, in which I cannot foresee what will and will not happen.

“[I hope] he has been very comfortable with us.”

Awoniyi is contracted at Liverpool until June 2023, and a number of domestic and foreign clubs have already touched base with the Reds to register interest in securing him during the ongoing transfer window.