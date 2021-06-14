Celtic are gearing up to table a formal offer for Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke, who is set to become a free agent at the end of this month, according to the Northern Echo.

The Hoops have held talks with Wyke over a potential move to Glasgow as they look to bolster their attacking department, which could see extensive changes this summer.

Celtic hitman Odsonne Edouard could leave the club this summer, with Leicester City, AC Milan and Aston Villa touted to be among his potential destinations, and Leigh Griffiths is yet to sort out his contractual situation, while Mohamed Elyounoussi has returned to his parent club Southampton.

The Glasgow giants, under their new manager Ange Postecoglou, are in the midst of a rebuilding process and have identified Wyke as a potential building block.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the Stadium of Light at the end of this month and Celtic are preparing to propose a formal offer for his signature amidst interest from Championship clubs Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest and Millwall.

Sunderland, who failed in their quest for promotion into the Championship in the season gone by, are keen on keeping their top scorer for another stint and are prepared to offer a financial package similar to that which other interested parties are ready to offer.

However, the Black Cats hierarchy are aware that convincing Wyke to play in League One for another season is a tough challenge, while Celtic are growing in confidence that they can lure him north of the border in the coming weeks.

Wyke scored 25 goals for the League One outfit last term and it remains to be seen whether he will play top flight football in Scotland from next season onwards.