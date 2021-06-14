Chelsea target Achraf Hakimi sees the Blues as an interesting option, but prefers a move to Paris Saint-Germain at present, it has been claimed in France.

Having led Chelsea to the Champions League glory in the season gone by, Thomas Tuchel is gearing up for his first full season at the club.

The German is keen on bolstering his squad in his first summer transfer window at the helm of the Stamford Bridge club and has zeroed in on Inter star Hakimi as a top target.

Chelsea are not alone in their admiration for Hakimi, as French giants PSG are also keen on snapping him up this summer.

It has been claimed Chelsea have offered €50m plus Emerson Palmieri for Hakimi’s signature, while PSG have offered €60m for him.

However, according to Eurosport France’s Romain Collet-Gaudin, the Blues have been dealt a blow as Hakimi prefers a move to Paris over the English capital.

The 22-year-old sees Chelsea as an interesting option, but is keen on joining PSG, should he leave Inter this summer.

Hakimi’s current deal at the San Siro runs through until the summer of 2025 and his future is in Inter’s hands.

Inter are keen on a move for Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso and it has emerged the Nerazzurri are open to a deal for Hakimi that would include the Spaniard going the other way.