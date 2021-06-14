Fiorentina have joined the race for Lille star Zeki Celik, who has also been linked with Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United.

Having helped Lille beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title last season, the 24-year-old has attracted significant transfer interest from several clubs.

Manchester United are looking to add a new right-back to their squad ahead of the new season and are claimed to have identified Celik as a potential option.

Arsenal, on the other hand, could lose Hector Bellerin this summer and are said to be eyeing the Turkey international as a candidate to replace the Spaniard.

While the two Premier League giants have been credited with an interest in the right-back, they could face significant competition from Italy.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Fiorentina are eyeing the full-back as a potential option to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.

La Viola could step up their interest in Celik if Marseille trigger the option to make Pol Lirola’s loan move from the Italian top flight club permanent.

Celik scored four goals and provided three assists from 35 appearances across all competitions for Lille last season.