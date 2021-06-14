Fabian Balbuena’s agent Renato Bittar has revealed the departing West Ham United star is swamped with offers at the moment and stressed he is prioritising staying in Europe beyond his current stint.

Balbuena, who has been on the books at the London Stadium since the summer of 2018, will leave the club at the end of this month when his deal runs out.

The centre-back has been linked with interest from Serie A side Lazio and Russian outfit Dynamo Moscow, while Real Betis’ hierarchy have confirmed he is among the players they are keeping tabs on.

Balbuena’s agent Bittar has revealed the departing Hammers star has already received offers from multiple clubs across Europe and stressed he is keen on signing for a team who propose an exciting project.

“Fabian is going to continue in Europe”, Bittar said on Paraguayan Radio Programme Radio Union FC800 AM.

“[Staying in] Europe is his priority.

“We have offers almost every day for him, from many markets.

“We are going to see which way we are going.

“He gives a lot of importance to the sports [project].”

Bittar added that he is in the process of putting together an extensive contract for his client in Europe, where he is determined to ply his trade from next season onwards with him drawing the curtain on his West Ham career.

“We are negotiating an extensive contract in Europe.”

It remains to be seen where Balbuena will end up playing next as he is currently not short of options with interested parties in Spain, Italy and Russia.