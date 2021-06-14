Jamie Carragher is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane must have a shift in mentality to challenge for the Golden Boot in the European Championship as he tends to occupy a deeper lying role on the pitch.

The reigning Premier League top scorer player 82 minutes of England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday, but could not get on the scoresheet, with Raheem Sterling’s strike sealing a 1-0 win for the home team at Wembley.

In the recently concluded campaign for Spurs, Kane was more involved in building the play and creating attacking opportunities rather than just being an out-and-out striker, as evident from his 14 top flight assists.

Ex-England international Carragher is of the view that if Kane is keen on challenging for the Golden Boot in the ongoing tournament, he must have a shift in mentality as his current deeper role on the pitch does not lend itself to aid someone looking to become the top scorer.

Carragher added that Kane’s game time should be tailored to ensure the Three Lions remain on top of their game throughout the whole 90 minutes,

“Suggesting his [Kane’s] under-par display was because he “didn’t get many opportunities” misses the point”, Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“He deliberately dropped deep to get more involved in the game and the worry is he was still a peripheral figure.

“At the same time, that deeper role does not lend itself to that single-minded pursuit of the Golden Boot which served Kane and England so well three years ago[ in the 2018 World Cup].

“Southgate and his coaching staff have to know Kane understands that, so his game time can be tailored to ensure England keep their energy levels high for 90 minutes, utilising the full squad.

“Kane won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup and may still fancy his chances of the same award at this year’s Euros.

“For the star player who is rarely subbed – and someone who lives for goals and trying to become the competition’s top scorer – that requires a psychological shift.”

England will next locks horns with Scotland on 18th June in their second game in Group D and Kane will be determined to open his Euro 2020 account then.