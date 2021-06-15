Arsenal are not considering Real Betis’ Nabil Fekir as a serious option in their search for a creative midfielder, despite being linked with the player, according to The Athletic.

Fekir made 33 appearances for Betis in La Liga in the recently concluded campaign, scoring five goals and registering six assists in the process.

The Frenchman came close to moving to Liverpool before he joined Betis and it has been claimed he again has interest from the Premier League in the shape of Arsenal.

The Gunners have been linked with wanting Fekir as they chase a creative midfield reinforcement.

However, the 27-year-old is not under serious consideration by the Gunners, who are also exploring other options in the transfer market.

The former Lyon midfielder joined Betis in the summer of 2019 and has made an impact in La Liga.

Arsenal are keen on securing the services of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a permanent deal, but the chances of landing him are looking bleak.

The Gunners launched a bid to try to rope in Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City, but the Argentine ended up moving to Aston Villa last week.

With Emile Smith Rowe being the sole option as a playmaker in the Gunners squad, it remains to be seen if they will reignite their interest in Fekir.