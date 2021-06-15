Dundee United want to create an auction for goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, who is of interest to Celtic and Ipswich Town, according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The 29-year-old has impressed with his performances at Dundee United and clocked up 32 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this term, keeping 12 clean sheets along the way.

His displays have not gone unnoticed and the shot-stopper is set to be the subject of interest in this summer’s transfer window.

Celtic and Ipswich are two of the clubs who admire Siegrist and Dundee United are looking to try to create an auction for the 29-year-old’s services.

It remains to be seen whether either club will be willing to drawn into an auction which could see Siegrist’s price pushed up.

The goalkeeper has entered the final year of his contract with the Tannadice club and is yet to sit down to discuss a possible extension.

At Portman Road, Paul Cook could see the former Swiss Under-21 star as an ideal signing to fulfil the responsibilities between the sticks as he continues to rebuild his squad.

The scenario is similar at Celtic where newly-appointed manager Ange Postecoglou is also looking to invest in new players.