Everton and Tottenham Hotspur face competition for Juventus defender Merih Demiral as Atalanta have identified him as one of their top defensive targets this summer.

Atalanta finished third in Serie A last season and ready to continue to invest into their squad in order to build on their performances in recent years which have seen them qualify for the Champions League.

Cristian Romero was brilliant for Atalanta last season at the back and they have prioritised signing one more central defender in the ongoing transfer window.

Juventus man Demiral is attracting interest, with Everton and Tottenham claimed to be keen on securing his services, but the pair look set to face competition.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus’ Demiral is Atalanta’s dream target when it comes to signing a central defender.

The Turkey international was a bit-part player last season at Juventus and the Italian giants are prepared to sell him this summer.

Atalanta want to pair him up with Romero next season and are considering making an offer for him.

Juventus are prepared to let him go but are believed to be asking for a fee in the region of €35m in the summer.