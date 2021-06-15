Everton have been joined in the race for PSV Eindhoven star Denzel Dumfries, with Inter now showing interest in the player.

With the manager position at the club currently vacant following Carlo Ancelotti’s surprise exit, director of football Marcel Brands is in place to step up Everton’s efforts in the ongoing transfer market.

The Toffees have identified right-back as a key area they need to bolster this summer following a season which saw centre-backs Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate and attacker Alex Iwobi supporting veteran Seamus Coleman in that position instead of a natural full-back.

And Everton have zeroed in on PSV Eindhoven full-back Dumfries as a potential recruit in the ongoing window as they look to another Premier League campaign in which they have ambitions to push for Europe.

However, Everton are not alone in their admiration for the Dutchman, as according to Algemeen Dagblad journalist Mikos Gouka, speaking on the paper’s podcast, Serie A champions Inter are also interested in his services.

The Nerazzurri themselves are determined to defend their title next season while they also have ambitions to go far in the Champions League and are keen on adding Dumfries to their ranks to further strengthen their squad.

Dumfries, who is currently representing the Netherlands in the European Championship, had a stellar start to his tournament as his late goal helped the Oranje clinch a 3-2 win over the Ukraine on Sunday.

The full-back’s performance for his country has only resulted in his stock rising even higher and it remains to be seen whether Everton will have to compete with yet more clubs for his signature in the coming weeks.