Joseph Anang has revealed that Stevenage boss Alex Revell has been clear about what he expects from him in the coming season, after he joined the League Two club on loan from West Ham United.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper joined the League Two side on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday as he looks to gather first-team experience away from the London Stadium.

Anang featured heavily for West Ham’s Under-23s last season, turning out in the Premier League 2, but now he is stepping up to senior football.

He feels he has joined a big club at League Two level and is sure that a good coaching staff await him, along with a good style of play.

Anang stressed that boss Revell has been clear about what he expects him to do and now he is relishing the chance to repay the Stevenage manager for the faith he has placed in him.

“I am excited to be here”, Anang told his new club’s official site.

“Stevenage are a big club in League Two with good coaching staff and great fans. I am very happy and cannot wait to get started

“Stevenage’s style of play is something that attracted me to the club.

“I learnt a lot last season in the Premier League 2, and now I am looking forward to learning more in League Two.”

“The gaffer has told me what he expects from me and that he has put his faith in me.

“Now, I have the opportunity to prove what I can do to the manager, coaching staff and the fans.”

Stevenage finished in 14th spot last season, conceding 41 goals in their 46 League Two games, and Revell will be keen to push his men towards the playoff spots next term.