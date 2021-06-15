West Ham United are tracking Gent hitman Roman Yaremchuk and could move to bring him to the London Stadium this summer, according to the Daily Express.

The Hammers sold striker Sebastien Haller to Ajax in the January transfer window earlier this year and were unable to replace him.

Boss David Moyes has not given up on replacing Haller and wants to sign a striker this summer, with Gent star Yaremchuk firmly on his radar.

The striker, who found the back of the net 17 times in the Belgian top flight last term for Gent, is currently in action with Ukraine at Euro 2020.

Yaremchuk scored in his country’s 3-2 loss to the Netherlands on Sunday evening and Euro 2020 is expected to put him further in the shop window.

He is claimed to be keen to move on from Gent during this summer’s transfer window as he feels ready for his next step.

The Belgian side are suggested to value the 25-year-old at around the £24m mark.

West Ham have been scouting Yaremchuk closely and are well aware of his talents, with the Belgian Pro League a division they have been paying close attention to.