Brighton & Hove Albion have not yet finalised a swoop for Nicolas Gonzalez and the forward is fascinated by interest from Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Express.

Stuttgart are prepared to let Gonzalez depart for the right price this summer and have held talks with Serie A side Fiorentina, who appeared to be closing in on a deal.

However, Brighton leapt into the race and were claimed to have agreed a club-record fee to sign the Argentine this summer.

The Seagulls appeared to be Gonzalez’s next destination, despite interest from Tottenham’s new football managing director Fabio Paratici.

However, the prospect of playing for Spurs has turned Gonzalez’s head and he is intrigued by the prospect.

The forward is prepared to now wait to see if Tottenham put in a formal bid to secure his services.

It is claimed that Brighton have not yet finalised a deal for Gonzalez and the forward is focused on the Copa America, where he is in action with Argentina.

Gonzalez, 23, had an injury interrupted season last term at Stuttgart, but still scored six goals in 15 appearances in the Bundesliga.