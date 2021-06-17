West Ham United captain Mark Noble is confident that manager David Moyes’ previous experience managing Everton will help the Hammers in pushing for the top six again this season.

After having come close to relegation in the 2019/20 season, West Ham went on a surprising run in the last campaign that saw them compete for the European places and ultimately ended up finishing sixth.

Moyes is no stranger to top six finishes as during his time managing Everton, he guided the Toffees to them on five occasions.

Noble insisted that while West Ham had a fantastic season the last time around, they cannot afford to dwell on the past and instead should focus on the next campaign.

The Hammers captain expressed his view that Moyes’ experience in the past of getting Everton to challenge for the top six regularly will help his side’s task as he will know the work that goes into such a campaign.

Speaking to West Ham’s official site, Noble said: “We had a fantastic season built on the work ethic the manager demanded, the quality in the squad and also the belief that the results we achieved gave everyone.

“We did phenomenally well to get into the Europa League and we enjoyed that, but now we need to focus on the season ahead, rather than dwell on what we’ve done.

“That’s how to thrive at the top level.

“The boys who have produced that level need to produce it again.

“If we want to be successful, pre-season starts in two weeks and we need to do it all again.

“Football moves on so quickly.

“The gaffer knows that as well as anyone.

“He is a manager who has done it before at Everton, challenging for top six every season.”

Last season was the first time that West Ham finished in the top six in the top flight in the 21st century and the Hammers will be hoping to make it a recurring occurrence, starting next season.