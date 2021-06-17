New Tottenham Hotspur football managing director Fabio Paratici is keeping a close watch on the situation of former Liverpool loan star Ozan Kabak.

The Turk spent the second half of the season gone by on loan at Liverpool from Schalke, but the Reds opted to not trigger his £18m purchase option and signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Kabak has returned to his former club Schalke, who have suffered relegation from the Bundesliga, where he has a contract until the summer of 2024.

The 21-year-old has been linked with interest from Premier League duo Newcastle and Leicester, while Serie A sides Atalanta, Lazio and Roma also have him on their radar.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, north London giants Tottenham are also keeping close tabs on the centre-back.

Spurs, under new football managing director Paratici are keeping a close eye on Kabak’s situation at Schalke as they crank up their efforts in the ongoing transfer window.

Kabak is keen on a return to the Premier League and could be handed an opportunity should Spurs decide to launch a swoop for him.

The defender registered nine league starts for Liverpool last term, missing their last five games owing to injury.

It remains to be seen whether Kabak will be able to add more Premier League outings to his tally next season with multiple clubs now showing interest in acquiring his services.