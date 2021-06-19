Southampton and West Ham United target Junior Firpo has set his sights on joining AC Milan despite Barcelona preferring offers from the Premier League for the player.

Junior joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019, but has struggled for game time at the Camp Nou as he has been unable to upstage first-choice left-back Jordi Alba.

He made just seven appearances for Barcelona in the league last season though he did take to the pitch six times for the Spanish giants in the Champions League.

The club are willing to sell the left-back this summer and he has attracted the attention of Premier League clubs Southampton and West Ham United, as well as Italian giants AC Milan.

Despite Barcelona preferring offers from Premier League clubs, Junior has set his sights on AC Milan, according to Catalan daily Sport.

As such, there is a desire on the part of Barcelona and AC Milan to find an agreement that works.

Southampton are looking to improve on the past season that saw them concede the second-most goals in the Premier League, while West Ham will be looking to add depth to their defensive options this summer, but the pair look set to miss out on Junior.

Junior’s contract with the Catalan side runs until the end of the 2023/24 season but if all goes according to the wishes of the left-back he could be heading out of the Camp Nou this summer.