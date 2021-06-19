Turkish giants Fenerbahce have made contact with Leeds United left-back Ezgjan Alioski and put a contract offer to him.

Alioski is out of contract at Leeds later this month and the Whites have offered him a fresh deal to stay at Elland Road.

Leeds are keen to keep Alioski and want to persuade him to remain at the club, but the North Macedonia international is an attractive target for a number of clubs due to his contractual situation.

He is now wanted by Turkish giants Fenerbahce and, according to Turkish daily Takvim, the club have been in touch with Alioski to offer him a deal.

Fenerbahce are hoping that they can tempt Alioski to continue his career in Turkey and have put a proposal to him.

Leeds are tipped to sign another left-back this summer and it is unclear how much game time Alioski would receive if he does stay in Yorkshire.

However, Leeds still want to keep Alioski and the ball is in the player’s court over what he wants to do this summer.

Alioski is currently starring at Euro 2020 with North Macedonia and scored in his side’s 2-1 loss against Ukraine on Thursday.