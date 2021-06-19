Ipswich Town are showing interest in goalkeeper Ben Amos, who is talking to Charlton Athletic about a new contract, according to South London News.

Tractor Boys boss Paul Cook is in the market to make additions to the goalkeeping department at Portman Road ahead of the new season.

The League One side have been linked with a number of players and are showing interest in Charlton shot-stopper Amos, with the goalkeeper under consideration.

Amos, 31, is out of contract at Charlton this summer and the Addicks are talking to him about extending his stay by way of a new deal.

It remains to be seen what Amos will decide to do and moving to Portman Road may be an attractive prospect for the shot-stopper.

Amos came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, but was forced to move on from Old Trafford to make an impact at senior level, following a series of loans.

The goalkeeper joined Charlton in 2019, initially on a one-year contract which was then extended.

He clocked 46 appearances in League One for Charlton last season and recorded 17 clean sheets for the club; two of those came against Ipswich.