Crystal Palace will need to offer a better deal to Lucien Favre than other clubs if they want to appoint him as he has other options on his table, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Crystal Palace are in the market for a new manager after Roy Hodgson left the club at the end of last season.

They came close to getting a deal over the line to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this month before calling off the negotiations due to the Portuguese’s demands.

It emerged this week that the Eagles have made an ambitious move to sound out Favre with regards to becoming their new manager this summer.

The 63-year-old Swiss has a big reputation in Europe following spells in Germany with Hertha Berlin, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund.

Crystal Palace are interested in bringing in a progressive manager who will change the way they play their football.

Favre has emerged as a real contender and they are in talks with the Swiss over him taking over at Selhurst Park this summer.

But the Premier League side are facing pressure to make a real impression on Favre and make the best offer.

The 63-year-old has attracted interest from other clubs as well and Crystal Palace are not the only ones chasing him.