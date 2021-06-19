VfB Stuttgart have a price in mind for West Ham United and Everton target Sasa Kalajdzic if they are to sell the striker this summer.

Following a season where he scored 16 goals in the Bundesliga, the striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Stuttgart in the ongoing transfer window.

He is on the radar of clubs in the Premier League, with West Ham and Everton believed to be interested in snapping up the 23-year-old.

RB Leipzig and Roma are also keen on the forward and Stuttgart are aware that Kalajdzic has been attracting serious interest from clubs in Europe.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the German club want a considerable fee before they agree to let him go.

It has been claimed that Stuttgart want a fee of €25m if a club are to snare the forward away from them this summer.

Stuttgart are also planning to offer him a new contract, which would replace the current deal that expires in 2023.

But with several clubs interested in Kalajdzic, they are aware keeping hold of him this summer could be hard.

The striker has already indicated that he could be open to offers to move in the ongoing transfer window.