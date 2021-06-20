Marcelo Bielsa is claimed to be crazy for Cagliari star Nahitan Nandez and Leeds United are willing to trigger the €36m release in his contract with the Serie A club to grant the head coach’s wish.

The Whites are yet to make their first signing of the summer, but have been linked with a number of players, including Huesca’s Javi Galan and West Brom’s Matheus Pereira.

One player the Yorkshire-based club have been heavily linked with is Cagliari’s 25-year-old midfielder Nandez, who has also attracted interest from Italian champions Inter.

According to Italian regional daily La Nuova Sardegna, Leeds manager Bielsa is crazy for Nandez and is keen to have the midfielder in his team for next season.

The Argentine tactician is convinced that Nandez will bolster his squad next season and has asked the Leeds hierarchy to acquire his services.

And it is said that the Whites are willing to grant Bielsa his wish by triggering the €36m release clause in the Uruguayan’s contract with the Serie A outfit.

Leeds paying Cagliari €36m for Nandez would make the former Boca Juniors star the most expensive player in the Elland Road outfit’s history.

However, with Inter also in the chase for Nandez, it remains to be seen if the Whites can take him to Yorkshire this summer.