Watford have enquired about Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who remains on Southampton’s transfer radar, according to the Daily Mail.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League in the 2019/20 season, Watford secured an immediate return to the top flight, finishing second in the Championship last term.

The Vicarage Road outfit are now looking to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League and have been linked with a number of players.

And 23-year-old Arsenal midfielder Maitland-Niles is a player of interest for Xisco Munoz’s side ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Hornets have identified Maitland-Niles as a candidate to strengthen their squad and have put in an enquiry for the England international.

Southampton have been credited with an interest in the versatile midfielder and they remain admirers of his abilities.

It remains to be seen if Southampton choose to launch a swoop for Maitland-Niles this summer.

Maitland-Niles spent the latter half of last season on loan at West Brom and 15 appearances for the Baggies.