West Ham United manager David Moyes feels the Irons are short in the recruitment department and is keen to bring a handful of new scouts to the club, according to The Sun.

While Moyes’ first stint as West Ham did no go according to plan, he has managed to convince those associated with the club after returning for a second spell in 2019.

In the recently concluded season, the Scottish tactician led the Irons to a record Premier League points tally and guided them to Europa League qualification.

Moyes’ achievements have seen him being handed a new three-year deal by West Ham and the Scot is now determined to take the club to greater heights, both on and off the pitch.

The former Manchester United manager feels West Ham are short in the recruitment department and wants to bring a handful of scouts to the club.

The Hammers’ recent recruitment drive that has seen the club land the likes of Said Benrahma, Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal and Jesse Lingard has received plaudits from many.

However, Moyes is of the view that there is still room for improvement in the transfer department and is keen to expand further with the addition of new scouts.

It remains to be seen if the Scot has shortlisted the list of scouts that he wants to bring to the London Stadium.