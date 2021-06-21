AC Milan have proposed a loan move for West Ham United target Roman Yaremchuk, but his club Gent are looking to sell him.

The Hammers are continuing their hunt to fill the vacant spot left by Sebastien Haller in the striker’s role and are being linked with a clutch of names.

Gent star Yaremchuk is on the Hammers’ transfer wish list but they are not alone in their admiration for him.

Serie A giants AC Milan have also zeroed in on Yaremchuk and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they have tabled an offer for him.

AC Milan are looking to snap him up on an initial loan deal with a purchase option, but Gent are not keen on such a deal.

The Belgian outfit want to cash in on the 25-year-old’s departure immediately and are looking for a fee in the €25m range

Yaremchuk has caught the eye on the international stage with his performances for Ukraine in the European Championship, having scored twice in their opening two games

It remains to be seen whether West Ham make any concrete moves for the striker amidst serious competition from AC Milan.