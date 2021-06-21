Greek club AEK Athens have agreed personal terms with Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham and are confident of acquiring his services on a free transfer, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

Marseille, who signed Ntcham on loan from Celtic in the winter transfer window of last season, have decided against taking up the option to make his move permanent.

Having struggled to make an impact in the French top flight, the 25-year-old was due to return to Parkhead, but appears to be on his way out of the club.

Greek club AEK Athens are interested in acquiring Ntcham’s services this summer and have already reached an agreement with the player over personal terms.

And AEK Athens are confident of completing the signing of the former Manchester City youth star on a free transfer.

The Frenchman has one more year remaining on his deal with Celtic, but the Glasgow giants look set to release the player from his contract at the club.

With one more remaining on Ntcham’s contract, the Hoops could demand a transfer fee for him, but they appear happy to just strike his name off the books.

Having struggled during his time in Scotland, the midfielder will be looking to revive his career in Greece, and looks set to not be part of Ange Postecoglou’s new-look Celtic side.